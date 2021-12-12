At least 6 people injured in Littleton house fire after reports of an explosion

LITTLETON, Colo. — Officials have classified a house fire in Littleton as a “mass casualty incident” after crews responding to the call found multiple people injured on scene.

The call came in sometime around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Crews from South Metro Fire Rescue responded to a report of an explosion and fire at a home at 5939 South Broadway in Littleton.

Arriving firefighters reported smoke showing from the structure and six patients were being treated at the scene, South Metro Fire officials tweeted.

After receiving first-aid on scene, the six victims were transported to area hospitals where their conditions were described as "stable." A seventh person was being evaluated at the scene.

SMFR medic units transported a total of 6 people to the hospital. All are in stable condition. Firefighters located the fire in the basement of the home & are currently ventilating the structure. Expect delays in area of S Broadway and Orchard Rd. SB Broadway closed near scene. pic.twitter.com/xbrfyHHlDd — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 12, 2021

South Metro Fire said the fire was located in the home's basement and crews were ventilating the structure. A spokesperson for the agency said the explosion was reported before the fire started in the basement.

The cause of the explosion and fire is not known at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated periodically as more information becomes available.

