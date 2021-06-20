Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

3 injured in hot air balloon crash at Chatfield State Park

items.[0].image.alt
CPW
hot air balloon crash.png
Posted at 9:10 AM, Jun 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-20 11:55:27-04

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities said three people were injured following a hot air balloon crash at Chatfield State Park Sunday morning.

The balloon crashed on land just southwest of the gravel ponds, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

At least six passengers were aboard the balloon at the time of the crash. Three passengers sustained non-life threatening injuries, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said. Some were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's office said a strong gust of wind likely caused the balloon to crash.

The scene was cleared around 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

How to watch local news, weather free on the Denver7+ app for Roku