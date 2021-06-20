3 injured in hot air balloon crash at Chatfield State Park

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities said three people were injured following a hot air balloon crash at Chatfield State Park Sunday morning.

The balloon crashed on land just southwest of the gravel ponds, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

At least six passengers were aboard the balloon at the time of the crash. Three passengers sustained non-life threatening injuries, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said. Some were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's office said a strong gust of wind likely caused the balloon to crash.

The scene was cleared around 9:30 a.m.

