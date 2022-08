AURORA, Colo. — Fire crews are battling a fire that has spread to several homes in an Aurora neighborhood.

The fire is burning in the 17400 block of East Whitaker Drive. Multiple single-family homes are involved, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

In a tweet, AFR urged people to avoid the area as crews work "to protect life and property."

No injuries are reported at this time, according to AFR.

This is a developing story and will be updated.