NORTHGLENN, Colo. — North Metro Fire responded to a house fire on Ura Lane in Northglenn Friday morning.

The home is northeast of W. 104th Avenue and Federal Boulevard, the fire department said.

The residents were not home at the time, the department said. One dog died in the fire.

A fire investigator is at the scene to determine what caused the fire to start.

Westminster Fire, Thornton Fire and Northglenn police responded as well.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.