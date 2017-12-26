Eastbound I-70 reopens following multiple crashes near Eisenhower Tunnel

5:46 AM, Dec 26, 2017
7:43 AM, Dec 26, 2017
DENVER – Several crashes shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel for several hours Tuesday morning.

Officials said two crashes occurred on the east side of the tunnel: One involving three vehicles and the other involving a semi that had jackknifed.

Troopers said some people involved in the three-vehicle crash were taken to Summit Medical Center in Frisco but the extent of their injuries wasn’t known.

The interstate was reopened shortly before 7:45 a.m.

