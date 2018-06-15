NB I-25 near I-70 interchange reopens after multi-vehicle rollover crash

DENVER – A rollover crash involving multiple passenger cars and a fuel tanker closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 25 near downtown Denver during Thursday’s busy morning commute.

All northbound lanes were reopened to traffic at 3 p.m.

The crash occurred near the interchange of I-25 and I-70 at about 7 a.m. and involved a total of five vehicles, according to police.

Denver police said four people were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A spokesman for the Denver Fire Department said the tanker truck leaked diesel and gasoline on the road and firefighters could be seen spraying foam to mitigate any vapors from the fuel.

As a result of the crash and the resulting backups, Plenary Roads Denver said it would waive tolls for all drivers in U.S. 36 and Central I-25 Express Lanes on Thursday.

The crash also is affected transit routes in the area. The Regional Transportation District advised riders on Flatiron Flyer, Longmont/Denver, 120X, 122X and other routes to check for delays through the Next Ride tracking site.