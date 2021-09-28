Five-vehicle crash on I-225 in Aurora shuts down all northbound lanes

AURORA, Colo. — Northbound lanes of Interstate 225 are closed at E. Alameda Avenue for a crash involving five vehicles.

The crash occurred just before 5 a.m. on northbound I-225 just south of E. 6th Avenue. Traffic headed in that direction is being diverted off the highway at Alameda.

One car rolled over, police said.

Nobody was seriously injured.

Police said it may take an hour to clean up the scene.

To get around the crash, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber recommends taking Potomac Street or Peoria Street to the west, and Abilene Street or Sable Boulevard or Chambers Road to the east.

Click here for a live traffic radar.