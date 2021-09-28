Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Five-vehicle crash on I-225 in Aurora shuts down all northbound lanes

items.[0].image.alt
CDOT
NB Interstate 225 closed at E. Alameda Avenue for rollover crash_Sept 28 2021
Posted at 5:26 AM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 07:33:23-04

AURORA, Colo. — Northbound lanes of Interstate 225 are closed at E. Alameda Avenue for a crash involving five vehicles.

The crash occurred just before 5 a.m. on northbound I-225 just south of E. 6th Avenue. Traffic headed in that direction is being diverted off the highway at Alameda.

One car rolled over, police said.

Nobody was seriously injured.

Police said it may take an hour to clean up the scene.

To get around the crash, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber recommends taking Potomac Street or Peoria Street to the west, and Abilene Street or Sable Boulevard or Chambers Road to the east.

Click here for a live traffic radar.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

Free Denver7+ schedule: 24/7 live Colorado news, weather