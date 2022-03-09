Watch
Multi-vehicle crash jamming traffic on northbound I-25

i-25 north pileup fort collins.png
Posted at 8:18 AM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 10:21:52-05

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A crash involving multiple vehicles on I-25 in Fort Collins is bringing traffic to a crawl in northern Colorado.

Colorado State Patrol confirmed it received a call for a crash on northbound I-25 near Prospect Road involving multiple vehicles at approximately 7:19 a.m.

The northbound lanes are closed, but traffic cameras show crews are helping move traffic along by having drivers go through the nearby port of entry, where trucks check their load’s weight. CSP confirmed first responders are keeping traffic moving but said it’s very slow.

At this time, CSP said there are injuries reported, but further details weren’t immediately available. It’s not clear how many vehicles are involved at this time.

Fort Collins Police Services said officers are responding to assist and recommended drivers heading north find an alternate route.

Check the latest Colorado traffic conditions on COtrip.org.

This story is developing and will be updated.

