Mudslide closes both directions of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A mudslide shut down both directions of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon Saturday. The highway is closed from Glenwood Springs to Dotsero.

A debris flow from the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar was moving across the highway, according to the Colorado State Patrol. It's not known if vehicles are involved. No injuries have been reported.

A flash flood warning is in effect for the area and the Colorado Department of Transportation closed rest areas and the recreation path in the canyon. The warning is in effect until 5:45 p.m. and includes parts of Garfield and Eagle counties.

No other details were immediately available.

