Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mower, co-inventor of implantable defibrillator, dies at 89

Obit Morton Mower Defibrillator
AP
In this undated image provided by the Jewish National Fund-USA, Dr. Morton Mower and his wife, Toby, pose for a picture. Dr. Morton Mower, a former Maryland-based cardiologist who helped invent an automatic implantable defibrillator that has helped countless heart patients live longer and healthier, has died at age 89. Funeral services were held Wednesday, April 27, 2022, for Mower, who died two days earlier of cancer at Porter Adventist Hospital in Denver, The Baltimore Sun reported. The Maryland native had moved to Colorado about a decade earlier. (Courtesy of Jewish National Fund-USA via AP)
Obit Morton Mower Defibrillator
Posted at 5:19 PM, May 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-01 19:19:38-04

BALTIMORE (AP) — A cardiologist who helped invent an automatic implantable defibrillator that has helped countless heart patients live longer and healthier has died.

Dr. Morton Mower was 89 years old when he died last week in Denver.

He spent much of his medical career in Baltimore and at Sinai Hospital.

The Baltimore Sun reports it was there that he and Dr. Michel Mirowski developed a miniature defibrillator that could be implanted into a patient.

The device would correct a patient’s over-rapid or inefficient heartbeat with an electric shock to resume its regular rhythm. It was first used in a human a decade later.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-watchpositivestories.png

Take a break | Get caught up on the good news in Colorado