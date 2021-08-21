Moving truck containing family’s belongings stolen from Arapahoe County hotel

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A family of five moving to Montana are without all their belongings after their moving truck was stolen from a hotel early Saturday.

The 26-foot U-Haul box truck was stolen from the Comfort Suites at Interstate 25 and Dry Creek, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

The truck contained all of the family’s belongings and has Arizona license plates AK25235.

Keagan Harsha tweeted that his family was moving to Montana when they stopped at the hotel for an overnight stay.

Harsha and his family are moving to Billings, Montana after Harsha was named the news director for Denver7’s sister station, KTVQ.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office at 303-795-4711.

