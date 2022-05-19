Movie lineup released for 2022 Film on the Rocks

MORRISON, Colo. — Film on the Rocks has announced the lineup for its 23rd season showing movies under the stars at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

After two years of alternate events, the 2022 Film on the Rocks is officially back in the Red Rocks Amphitheatre to provide guests with the full experience they've come to know for more than 20 years.

"We’re incredibly grateful to our audiences who fully embraced the drive-in concept for Film on the Rocks over these past two seasons," said Kevin Smith, CEO of Denver Film. "However, there is nothing more special than the in-amphitheatre experience that Red Rocks delivers and we know that this year’s lineup, packed with some of the most popular films of all time, as well as some new film and documentary additions, is going to create a very memorable summer under the stars."

Below is the schedule for the 2022 Film on the Rocks:



June 13: "Thor: Ragnarok"

July 18: "The Sandlot"

July 25: "The Greatest Showman"

Aug. 1: "Summer of Soul"

Aug. 15: "Dune"

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 20, and each one is $16 for general admission. A VIP ticket is $32 each. Group pricing is available.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., live entertainment starts at 7 p.m. and the film will begin at dusk — typically around 8:30 p.m.

Film on the Rocks is a collaborative production of Denver Film and Denver Arts & Venues.