Mountain lion claws 47-year-old man in Montezuma County, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says

MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo – A 47-year-old man was clawed by a mountain lion this past Sunday, marking the first attack on a human since March 2020, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Thursday.

Michael D. Warren, 47, was inside his home Sunday evening near the community of Lebanon when he heard a thud on his front porch, and his dogs inside the house began to bark aggressively. Believing his cats were fighting on the porch, he went to investigate, according to CPW officials. Trying to keep his dogs inside the house, he placed his right leg in the opened door and that’s when he said he felt something grab his leg. The man told CPW officials he looked and said he saw a mountain lion run away. Security footage later confirmed his mountain lion sighting.

The man called police to report the attack but told them he did not need medical attention, according to CPW. Officers from the agency would later observe punctures on the lower right leg below the knee, “indicative of punctures from claws.”

An investigation by CPW near the site of the attack, which involved hound dogs specifically trained for tracking mountain lions, was unsuccessful, officials said.

The victim in the attack told wildlife officers he had a total of four domestic cats and that two had recently gone missing, leading CPW to believe the mountain lion had previously visited the home and returned the night of the attack, according to a news release from the agency.

CPW said another mountain lion incident was reported on Feb. 18 from the same area as Sunday’s attack involving chickens and a cat.

“Judging by the tracks we found and the footage we have along with the victim’s statement, we believe it is a young, sub-adult lion,” CPW district wildlife manager Matt Sturdevant said. “We also believe it is the same lion that had been hanging out in the area for a bit.”

Sunday night’s attack is the first reported mountain lion attack of a human in Colorado since March 11, 2020, according to CPW.

The agency said this is the 23rd known attack of a mountain lion causing injury to a human in Colorado since 1990 and the first attack in southwest Colorado since 2008. Three other attacks in Colorado since 1990 have resulted in human deaths.

CPW does not characterize lion depredation of pets or other animals as attacks.

CPW advises residents to learn what to do should they encounter any of the various wild animals that inhabit this densely populated urban area: