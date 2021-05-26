Mount Evans Scenic Byway expected to reopen in early June due to late-season snow

The Mount Evans Scenic Byway, the highest paved road in the United States, is expected to reopen for the season on June 4 under a new reservation system.

Typically, crews finish plowing the road by Memorial Day weekend, but the late-spring snow set them back, said Reid Armstrong with the U.S. Forest Service. Theey started plowing the road on May 17.

The new tentative opening date is June 4.

Armstrong said the Forest Service, Denver Mountain Parks and the Colorado Department of Transportation are working on implementing a new reservation system. The system, aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19, will allow fewer people on the road and fewer interactions.

Reservations will be available on Recreation.gov beginning June 2. They can be made up to 30 days in advance.

The highway climbs more than 7,000 feet along 28 miles to the top of Mount Evans.