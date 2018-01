JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – A motorcyclist was killed following an overnight crash in Jefferson County, a Colorado State Patrol spokesperson said Sunday morning.

The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. in the area of West Bowles Avenue and South Pierce Street.

The collision involved the motorcycle and a Honda Civic. It’s unclear if alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash or if the driver of the Civic will be facing charges at this time.

About ¾ of the intersection was closed as investigators worked on the scene. Alternate routes were advised.

The name of the victim has not been released.