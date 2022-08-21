Motorcyclist killed in crash on East Colfax in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash on East Colfax Avenue in Aurora early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 1:44 a.m. at the intersection of North Moline Street and involved three vehicles: the motorcycle, a Ford SUV and a white SUV. The white SUV took off after the crash, police said.

According to police, the white SUV was traveling eastbound on Colfax and turned left onto Moline Street in front of the westbound motorcycle. To avoid a collision, the man riding the motorcyclist veered into the eastbound lanes of East Colfax Avenue and was struck by the Ford SUV.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Ford SUV stayed at the location and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The identification of the deceased will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office once they have been positively identified and their next-of-kin has been notified.

Police are asking those who may have dash cam footage of the incident to contact them. Anyone with information on the white SUV can anonymously contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.