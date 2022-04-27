Motorcyclist dies in crash in Aurora Tuesday night

DENVER – A man driving a motorcycle died after he was hit by a man driving an SUV at the intersection of Buckley Road and East Mexico Avenue in Aurora Tuesday night, according to police.

The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. First responders found the motorcycle rider on the ground at the intersection. He was pronounced dead at the scene after being evaluated by Aurora Fire Rescue.

The driver of the SUV, a Cadillac Escalade, stayed at the scene to cooperate, according to APD Sgt. Faith Goodrich.

According to the initial investigation, the driver of the SUV was southbound on Buckley Road when he hit the motorcyclist, who is believed to have been turning left onto Mexico Avenue from northbound Buckley Road, Goodrich said. She added that the investigation by the APD Traffic Section was ongoing.

The name of the motorcycle driver will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office. Goodrich said no one had been arrested in the crash as of Wednesday morning and that it was unclear if speed or alcohol contributed to the crash.