Motorcyclist dies in Aurora crash

AURORA, Colo. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving another vehicle in Aurora Monday evening.

The crash happened at approximately 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of South Parker Road and East Belleview Avenue.

When Aurora Police Department officers arrived, the 25-year-old motorcycle driver was unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release his identity once next of kin are notified.

Investigators say the motorcyclist was traveling north on South Parker Road through the intersection when a 2006 Chevy sedan turned left in front of the motorcycle, which caused the crash. APD Traffic Section investigators believe the sedan may have taken the right-of-way of the motorcycle when it turned.

The sedan driver, a 48-year-old man from Aurora, remained at the scene of the crash and was cooperating with the investigation.

South Parker Road was shut down for several hours, but reopened around 9:15 p.m.

