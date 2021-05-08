Motorcyclist dies in Aurora after being hit by car in oncoming traffic, police say

DENVER – A motorcyclist died Thursday after he was hit and killed by a vehicle while trying to pass another car in oncoming traffic in Aurora.

Aurora police said the crash happened at 1:18 p.m. near the intersection of E. Yale Ave. and S. Truckee Street.

Police said the motorcyclist, a man who has not yet been identified, was headed northbound on S. Ventura Street through a sharp curve onto E. Yale Ave. He tried to pass a vehicle by entering the oncoming traffic on Yale and was hit by an oncoming vehicle, police said.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time; it was strapped to his motorcycle, police said. The driver of the vehicle that hit the motorcyclist was not injured and stayed at the scene.

The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Police said the investigation into the crash was still ongoing. The department asked anyone who saw the crash happened to call the Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit at 303-739-6000.

