Motorcyclist dies after crash with SUV driver in Fort Collins

Posted at 2:04 PM, May 10, 2022
DENVER – A motorcyclist died after crashing into an SUV in Fort Collins early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. at the intersection of South College Avenue and Triangle Drive and involved a 34-year-old man driving a motorcycle and a 44-year-old man driving a GMC Yukon, according to Fort Collins Police Services.

The motorcyclist was headed southbound on College Ave. and collided with the driver of the Yukon, who was turning left from Triangle Drive onto northbound College Ave., FCPS said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and later died, according to police. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Police said they are investigating the motorcyclist’s speed as a possible factor in the crash. Southbound College Ave. was closed for about 3 ½ hours while officers investigated.

FCPS is asking anyone who has information about the crash and hasn’t already spoken with police to call Officer Ken Koski at 970-416-2229.

The Larimer County coroner will release the identity of the motorcyclist pending notification of his next of kin.

