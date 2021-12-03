Motorcyclist dead after crash in northeast Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a vehicle in northeast Aurora Thursday evening.

Aurora police officers responded to the report of a crash between a motorcycle and a silver Jeep in the area of E. 6th Avenue and N. Harvest Road at approximately 5:37 p.m.

The 70-year-old motorcycle driver was unresponsive upon police arrival, officials said, He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured and remained at the scene of the accident, according to police. The driver is cooperating with investigators.

The Aurora Police Traffic Section will investigate whether alcohol, drugs or speed were contributing factors to the crash.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the motorcycle driver once he’s been positively identified and next of kin has been notified.

No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dash camera video is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

