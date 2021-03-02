Mother of slain Aurora man searching for killer seven years later

AURORA — It’s been seven years since Terrell Ephriam was murdered, and the grief of his mother was palpable as she stood on the bridge where her son was stabbed and left for dead in a pool of blood.

On Feb. 26, Ephriam’s body was found on the bridge above Sand Creek off E. 28th Avenue and Wheeling Street in Aurora. The area is open and near homes and a busy highway.

Mary Jones, Ephriam's mother, tried to fight back tears, but she couldn’t hold them back. She said she was out shopping when she got a call to rush to her mother’s home. At the time, her mother lived nearby.

Jones remembers police cars flooding the scene and rushing to the hospital thinking her son was still alive. Ephriam died at the hospital.

"It’s still unbelievable that my son is gone," Jones said.

Ephriam was on track to get his G.E.D. He had cerebral palsy, but his mother said he was advanced. He worked at The Salvation Army and wanted to be independent.

“Terrell was a bright kid, friendly. He never caused any trouble, never in any gangs,” Jones said. "He didn’t get to walk down the aisle to get his diploma.”

Jones said her son forgot his phone at home the day he was murdered. What hurts her the most is that she didn’t talk to him the day he was killed.

“I just wish I would have been here to save my baby,” Jones said.

Aurora Police are investigating the murder, but Jones said they haven’t returned her calls. Denver7 reached out on Friday and Monday to talk to a detective about the cold case but no one was available for an interview.

Jones said she feels in her heart someone knows who killed her son. She calls her son’s killer the “devil” and hopes they come forward.

“Once I get some closure, then I will probably feel at peace, but right now, I don’t,” Jones said.

Anyone with information about Ephriam’s murder is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

