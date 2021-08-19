Mother of missing teenager holds vigil in Arvada in hopes of her safe return

ARVADA, Colo. — The search continues for Rylynn Fendley, an Arvada teenager who went missing on Friday after allegedly running away from home. Since that time, her mother, Veronica Fendley, has been searching.

"My whole stomach sank. Like, oh my gosh, what just happened?" Veronica Fendley said about the day her daughter disappeared. "Every bad feeling, every bad thought you could have..."

Veronica Fendley said her 16-year-old daughter, who has intellectual developmental disabilities, got upset with her on Friday after an argument about posts on Snapchat. Veronica said she turned the service off of Rylynn Fendley's phone. She said she heard her daughter leave while she was in the shower.

Police have now confirmed Rylynn Fendley took an RTD bus to 17th Street and Larimer in downtown Denver. They say unreleased video evidence shows Rylynn Fendley exiting the bus around 8 p.m. on Aug. 13. Since that time, they have found nothing else.

"I've been down there every day, all day since then. We've been put up hundreds of flyers," Veronica Fendley. "I just want her face out there. I want people to see her and, hopefully, that will help us bring her home."

On Wednesday, Veronica Fendley held a vigil at city hall in Arvada to pray for her safe return.

"Hopefully she sees the community, the friends, the family and her church — that just they just want her to come home and to be safe," Veronica Fendley said. "She's supported, she's loved and we just we just want her home."

Police and the FBI say they are continuing their search for Rylynn Fendley. They say anyone with information can call their local police department.