Mother, husband sought in connection with death of Fort Collins boy turn themselves in

DENVER – The mother of a 6-year-old boy who fatally shot himself and who had been sought by police on charges related to the incident turned herself in, along with her husband, to police on Friday and were booked into jail, Fort Collins police said.

Rosinetta Mackall, 40, and her husband Ron Matthews, 35, had been sought by police since April 21, when warrants were issued for their arrests following a civil court hearing earlier that day.

Mackall is the mother of 6-year-old Roy Summers, whom police say accidentally shot himself with a handgun his mother had left out inside the house on Lincoln Avenue in Fort Collins on April 10.

Fort Collins Police Services said Thursday their investigation showed Mackall had left the gun in an area her children usually access, and that the boy picked up the gun and accidentally shot himself later that day.

She faces charges of child abuse knowingly or recklessly causing death and unlawful storage of a firearm.

According to police, Matthews was not at the home or living there when the shooting occurred, but police say he lied to investigators about his discussions with Mackall regarding the shooting and tampered with evidence of those conversations. He faces charges of attempt to influence a public servant and tampering with physical evidence.

Police said they turned themselves in on Friday and were booked into the Larimer County jail.

“We appreciate our community’s care and concern in this heartbreaking case, and we’ll continue to work diligently in pursuit of justice for Roy,” Fort Collins Police Services said Friday afternoon.