DENVER — The mother and daughter who died after their travel trailer was swept away by flood waters in Buckhorn Canyon were identified Monday.

Lisa Schilling, and her daughter, Lily, were camping along Buckhorn Creek in Larimer County Friday evening when flood waters overwhelmed the creek, washing away the camping trailer in the upper to middle section of Buckhorn Canyon.

Monsoonal rain began pouring down over areas of the Cameron Peak burn scar Friday evening, damaging roads, bridges and structures. County Road 44H saw several miles of road damage and at least one cabin in Crystal Mountain was destroyed, officials said Saturday.

Schilling was a 4th-grade teacher at Deane Elementary School in Lakewood. In a statement, Jeffco Public Schools said Schilling was a beloved teacher who routinely went “above and beyond to support students and other teachers.”

"The Jeffco Public Schools community is grieving the passing of one of our beloved teachers, Lisa Schilling, and her daughter, Lily, who died unexpectedly over the weekend. Mrs. Schilling was a compassionate and dedicated educator that deeply loved her students, colleagues, and family. She was a fourth grade teacher at Deane Elementary School in Lakewood and completed her student teaching there as well. Mrs. Schilling was known for her intentionality as an educator and colleague, routinely going above and beyond to support students and other teachers. Jeffco Public Schools is grateful for her contributions and extends our deepest sympathies to her family and friends," the statement said.

The family has put together a GoFundMe to help with ongoing expenses through their recovery process.

GoFundMe

Larimer County officials said an estimate on the cost of damages could come Sunday. They do not expect it to reach the threshold for federal aid to become available.