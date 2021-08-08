Most of Denver's LGBTQ bars requiring proof of vaccination, negative test result

DENVER -- Almost all of Denver's LGBTQ bars are beginning to, or will soon, require proof of vaccination status or a negative test result to enter because of concerns over the delta variant.

Triangle Denver, X BAR, Tracks, Trade and Denver Sweet are joining a growing list of businesses in the metro to implement these policies.

"We thought this was probably the most reasonable approach," Triangle Denver's managing partner Sean O'Grady said.

His bar began alerting its patrons about the new policy on Wednesday before it officially goes into effect on Aug. 12.

"What we're really hoping for is that maybe the city looks at what some of us are doing and they say this is a way more reasonable approach than shutting us down again," O'Grady said.

Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock recently said at an Aug. 2 press conference that masking and social distancing are important tools to prevent another shutdown or the implementation of pandemic restrictions, but getting people vaccinated is most effective.

"The truth of the matter is that these measures are no substitute for what we need to shut the virus down for good: more people vaccinated," he said.

O'Grady says the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, barring a few on social media.

"We have at least three people, I think, that are making a lot of noise about being angry about it, and some people aren't even living in Colorado," he said.

For patrons like Trevor Baringer, the move provides a sense of safety.

"It's a comfort to me because, I mean, that just means that I know that when I come here that I'm going to be safe," he said.

O'Grady hopes this new policy will keep them open this fall and winter as more people head back indoors to avoid the cooler temperatures.

"We're really hoping that if something does happen, it would be this and not a full shutdown," he said.