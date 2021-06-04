Most hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado are unvaccinated

DENVER (AP) — About 500 people remain hospitalized in Colorado with COVID-19 even though the pandemic seems to be receding.

Health officials say nearly all of them share a common trait: They're unvaccinated.

Colorado Public Radio reports COVID-19 vaccines now in use and available to just about anyone 12 and older provide near universal protection against the illness and even greater protection against severe cases leading to hospitalizations.

Doctors in hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in the state can’t recall a single death of a vaccinated person.

Still, health officials are struggling to convince some groups to get the vaccine, particularly younger people and minorities.