Most hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado are unvaccinated

Christophe Ena/AP
A medical staff prepares Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in a vaccination site in Sarcelles, outside Paris, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Some 9,000 people are getting vaccinated at a huge stadium in Lyon during Easter weekend, and thousands more around France are spending the holiday lining up for injections elsewhere as the government tries to speed up vaccinations amid a new virus surge. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 8:38 AM, Jun 04, 2021
DENVER (AP) — About 500 people remain hospitalized in Colorado with COVID-19 even though the pandemic seems to be receding.

Health officials say nearly all of them share a common trait: They're unvaccinated.

Colorado Public Radio reports COVID-19 vaccines now in use and available to just about anyone 12 and older provide near universal protection against the illness and even greater protection against severe cases leading to hospitalizations.

Doctors in hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in the state can’t recall a single death of a vaccinated person.

Still, health officials are struggling to convince some groups to get the vaccine, particularly younger people and minorities.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
