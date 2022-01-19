Most Adams 14 schools to return to in-person learning

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Most Adams 14 schools will return to in-person learning after staffing shortages caused the district's original return date to be pushed back.

The district initially moved to remote learning on Jan. 10 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases across the county.

The plan was for classes to return in-person Tuesday, but Adams 14 said it had received “a large number” of sick day requests from staff on Monday, which impacted the ability for many kids to go back to the classroom.

On Tuesday, the district said the following schools will have in-person instruction Wednesday:



Lester Arnold High School

Adams City Middle School

Alsup Elementary School

Central Elementary School

Dupont Elementary School

Hanson Elementary School

Kemp Elementary School

Rose Hill Elementary School

Sanville Early Childhood Center

STARS Early Childhood Center

Adams City High School, Kearney Middle School and Monaco Elementary School will continue to operate virtually Wednesday.