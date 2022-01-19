Watch
Most Adams 14 schools to return to in-person learning

Posted at 11:21 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 01:21:17-05

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Most Adams 14 schools will return to in-person learning after staffing shortages caused the district's original return date to be pushed back.

The district initially moved to remote learning on Jan. 10 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases across the county.

The plan was for classes to return in-person Tuesday, but Adams 14 said it had received “a large number” of sick day requests from staff on Monday, which impacted the ability for many kids to go back to the classroom.

On Tuesday, the district said the following schools will have in-person instruction Wednesday:

  • Lester Arnold High School
  • Adams City Middle School
  • Alsup Elementary School
  • Central Elementary School
  • Dupont Elementary School
  • Hanson Elementary School
  • Kemp Elementary School
  • Rose Hill Elementary School
  • Sanville Early Childhood Center
  • STARS Early Childhood Center

Adams City High School, Kearney Middle School and Monaco Elementary School will continue to operate virtually Wednesday.

