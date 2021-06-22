More winter, summer trails are coming to the Frisco Nordic Center

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — New winter and summer trails have been approved for construction at the Frisco Nordic Center.

On June 9, the White River National Forest approved the construction of new winter and summer trails at the Frisco Nordic Center (in the same area as the Frisco Adventure Park) in Summit County. The center has trails for both seasons on National Forest System and Town of Frisco lands. The trails are on the Peninsula Recreation Area, which is adjacent to the Town of Frisco.

This is part of a two-phase project that was approved in 2019. The first phase is mostly complete, and this second phase focuses on the new trails, said Dillon District Ranger Adam Bianchi.

“We’ve been working with the Frisco Nordic Center for the past several years as they improve their trail system to be better suited for a wider variety of trail users year-round,” he said.

In the second phase of the project, the U.S. Forest Service approved 1.3 miles of new winter trails and 4.6 miles of new summer trails on National Forest System lands. In addition, about 2 miles of existing summer trails will be upgraded.

A map of the Frisco Nordic Center, including the new trail construction, is available here for summer trails and here for winter trails.

Click here to learn more about this construction.