More than 20% of Colorado children ages 5 to 11 have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

DENVER — More than 20% of Colorado children ages five to 11 have received at least one dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, the Polis administration announced Monday.

“It’s great to see so many of Colorado’s kids and parents making a common-sense decision to protect themselves against this dangerous virus by getting the safe and effective vaccine and leading other western states in the process," said Governor Polis. "We need more Coloradans to follow the example set by our young people who are doing their part to help put this pandemic behind us and protect their health so we can get back to enjoying the Colorado we love."

As of Monday morning, 98,848 children, roughly 20.6% of the estimated 5-11 population in Colorado, have received at least one dose of the two-dose pediatric Pfizer vaccine. Additionally, 5,617 children have received their second dose.

Last week, the state expanded three community sites to provide additional vaccines and boosters.

There are several vaccination events happening this week. For details, click here.