Almost 5,000 without power around metro Denver

Ivan Rodriguez
Posted at 9:04 PM, Apr 27, 2021
DENVER — Nearly 5,000 Xcel Energy customers are without power, according to the Xcel's electrical outage map.

As of 9:22 p.m., the map shows several outages around Denver, Aurora and Boulder with smaller outages reported in Greeley, Highlands Ranch and Englewood.

Multiple crews have been dispatched with power restoration estimated for 10 p.m. and later.

At one point, more than 10,300 customers were without power.

Details on what caused the outages were not immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated.

