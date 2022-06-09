More strong storms, possible isolated tornadoes will impact southeast Colorado this afternoon

Thunderstorms moving over Colorado's mountains will intensify once they reach the southeast plains, bringing a risk for large hail, damaging winds and possible isolated tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Over the mountains, residents can expect gusts up to 50 mph, lightning and brief light rain between noon and 7 p.m. As the storm progresses east, it will bring strong winds and hail up to 1 inch in diameter along the Interstate 25 corridor. By the time it reaches farther east onto the plains, gusts will reach up to 75 mph, hail may be 2 inches in diameter, and isolated tornadoes are possible, according to the NWS.

The storms will reach their strongest points in southeast Colorado — especially eastern El Paso County — between 1 and 8 p.m., NWS said. The greatest risk for tornadoes is Kiowa County and northern Prowers County.

Warm with a few storms in Denver this afternoon

Around 1 p.m., severe weather warnings and watches were starting to pop up along the eastern plains. Click here for a full list of weather alerts.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas until 8 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/f9oXeSUu15 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 9, 2022

After this system moves out of the state, conditions will dry out and warm up. Triple-digit heat is possible across the eastern plains over the weekend, which will lead to an increase in critical fire weather.

