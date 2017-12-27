More people have died on Colorado roads this year than in 2016

DENVER – With a few days left in the year, 2017 has already surpassed 2016 in terms of traffic deaths on Colorado roads.

The latest data from the Colorado Department of Transportation, dated Dec. 26, show a total of 615 traffic fatalities statewide so far. That’s compared to 608 total deaths last year.

The state also has seen an increase in deaths believed to be linked to impaired driving. The CDOT numbers show 222 traffic fatalities so far this year that are suspected to be the result of impaired drivers. Last year’s total was 191.

Region 1 – which covers the Denver metro area and Clear Creek and Gilpin counties – has accounted for more than a third of all of the state’s fatal crashes so far this year. The southwestern portion of the state has seen the lowest number of deaths.

The summer months are the deadliest, with June showing the single highest number of fatalities at 70. February had the lowest number of deaths with a total of 30.