More In-N-Out in Colorado: Locations slated for Loveland, Lakewood and Thornton

DENVER — More In-N-Out restaurants are slated to open in Colorado.

Loveland Mayor Pro Tem Don Overcash announced Galloway and Company is working with City Planning to build an In-N-Out in Centerra Market Place at the location of Mimi's, which is closed. Overcash said it was "Great News for Loveland."

While the news excited some people on the mayor pro tem's post, dozens of commenters brought up concerns about traffic the popular restaurant may cause to an area that's already busy.

In-N-Out says a location will also open in Lakewood at 150 S. Wadsworth, and the City of Thornton's Economic Development Update says an In-N-Out will be coming to the Denver Premium Outlets in 2021.

Details on grand opening dates were not available.

The California-based fast food chain opened its first Colorado restaurants in Aurora and Colorado Springs in November 2020. The openings impacted traffic in the surrounding areas, and even prompted a 14-hour wait for customers in Aurora.

🍔🍟#FunFact A lot of people have asked, "How long was the line?" It's hard to estimate. What we know is the line wrapped around the mall twice, and there were some nearby hwy backups. Right now we estimate the line to be 1.5-2miles long & the wait is now 14 hours. — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) November 20, 2020

Since then, another location has also opened in Lone Tree.