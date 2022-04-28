Monument police searching for runaway 14-year-old with autism

MONUMENT, Colo. — The Monument Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a runaway 14-year-old with autism.

Around 10:19 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Blizzard Valley Trail for a report of a runaway juvenile. Natsuo Raymos Bugg, 14, was last seen around 6:30 a.m., according to police.

Natsuo is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing gray shoes, glasses and carrying multiple backpacks.

Police say Natsuo has not had proper administration of necessary medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monument Police Department at 719-433-4736.