Montrose teenager found safe after not showing up for work Sunday

Editor's note: The 17-year-old has been found safe. Our previous story is below.

MONTROSE, Colo. — A 17-year-old is missing after leaving her sister's home in Montrose to head to work on Sunday afternoon.

The girl was last seen on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. leaving her sister's residence in Montrose. She was expected to go to work, but never showed up, according to an Endangered Missing Alert from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

She was driving a brown 2006 Ford Escape with Colorado license plate 755XNQ, CBI said.

She was last seen wearing a rainbow half-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Her red-brown hair is short on one side and long on the other. She is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 105 pounds.

Her phone last pinged in the Aurora area, CBI said.

If you see the girl, call the Montrose Police Department 970-249-9110 or 911.