Montrose police searching for missing woman last seen nearly one month ago

MONTROSE, Colo. — The Montrose Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman who was last seen nearly a month ago.

Faith Spivey, 23, was last seen at her Montrose home on April 20.

She has pink hair, a thin build and wears glasses, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 970-249-9110.