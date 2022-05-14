Watch
Montrose police searching for missing woman last seen nearly one month ago

Montrose Police Department
Posted at 9:39 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 23:40:03-04

MONTROSE, Colo. — The Montrose Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman who was last seen nearly a month ago.

Faith Spivey, 23, was last seen at her Montrose home on April 20.

She has pink hair, a thin build and wears glasses, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 970-249-9110.

