Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Monthly cost of health insurance to rise about 11% on Colorado marketplace next year

Colorado Option will be cheaper in most counties
Study: Roughly 12 million Americans have lost health insurance during the pandemic
2006 Getty Images
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A doctor shortage is affecting patients and doctors.
Study: Roughly 12 million Americans have lost health insurance during the pandemic
Posted at 9:27 PM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 23:27:09-04

The monthly cost to buy health insurance from the state’s individual marketplace is expected to rise about 11.3% in 2023, though the “Colorado Option” may offer a lower-priced alternative.

The Colorado Division of Insurance released preliminary information Tuesday about the 399 plans that will be available through Connect for Health Colorado, the state-run marketplace. The rates won’t be finalized until mid-October.

The overall rates don’t account for any subsidies that buyers receive based on their income. It’s not clear if Congress will extend larger subsidies for marketplace plans before open enrollment starts in November. Connect for Health Colorado CEO Kevin Patterson estimated the extra subsidies lowered premiums about 16% for new enrollees.

The Colorado Option isn’t a true public option, in the sense that the state itself isn’t running the insurance plan. The state did set a standard plan design, however, and mandated that some primary care and mental health services be provided with no out-of-pocket cost. Insurers are offering 42 plans that fit within that design.

The law that creates the Colorado Option requires it to lower premiums by 5% from their 2021 levels in 2023, with further reductions in the next two years.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PAB22 Web Ad.png

Denver7 Pack A Backpack: Give students the tools they need to succeed