Moffat County mother arrested after toddler death

MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. — A mother has been charged with child abuse after she was found out in the cold in Moffat County with her two toddlers. Her 18-month-old daughter did not survive.

Kaylee Messerly, 36, was arrested on charges of child abuse resulting in death and child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, according to the Moffat County Sheriff's Office.

On March 11, the sheriff's office responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle near County Road 54 in unincorporated Moffat County at about 8 a.m. They found the vehicle on a service road south of County Road 54, which is not frequently traveled in winter months. The vehicle appeared to be stuck in the mud and snow and was unoccupied.

After mobilizing a search, the Moffat County Sheriff's Office found Messerly and her three-year-old daughter suffering from environmental exposure injuries. The 18-month-old daughter was dead.

Messerly and the three-year-old were taken to the Memorial Regional Health in Craig. The three-year-old was then flown to Children's Hospital in Aurora.

No further details were available as of Tuesday night.

