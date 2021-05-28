Missing Tennessee girl, 18, allegedly kidnapped by father in 2019 found safe; likely hidden for some time in Colorado

A missing 18-year-old girl out of Tennessee who was allegedly kidnapped by her father, and likely hidden for some time in Colorado, has been found safe.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Friday morning that Daphne Westbrook, 18, was found safe in Samson in south Alabama around 1:30 a.m. on Friday. She was pulled over for a traffic violation, according to Denver7's sister station ABC15 in Florida. According to the district attorney's office, her father let Daphne go and was sending her to his sister's home in Sebring, Florida, ABC15 reported.

The district attorney's office previously said the sister was not cooperating with investigators.

Daphne has hired a lawyer and has refused to say anything, the district attorney's office told ABC15.

The Hamilton County District Attorney's Office in Tennessee said they are now focused on locating her father and suspected kidnapper John Oliver Westbrook.

Daphne was allegedly kidnapped by her father in October 2019. Daphne, plus her two dogs Fern and Strawberry, disappeared from Chattanooga, Tennessee after a weekend visit with John, according to the district attorney's office in Hamilton County, Tennessee. She was being kept against her will and the district attorney's office said they believed she was being routinely being drugged or kept drunk to incapacitate her, according to ABC15.

As early as November 2019, authorities suspected she may be in Colorado.

She was seen in Denver in November 2020 and John spent several weeks in Pueblo in February, the district attorney's office said.

In early March 2021, authorities said there was increasing concern for her safety. Again, they announced they believed John had been traveling around western states, including Colorado, with Daphne. The district attorney's office said Daphne was being held against her will and could not communicate with the outside world. Based on the investigation.

John is an IT expert and specializes in security, blockchain technology, and bitcoin, and was earning money by contracting with small businesses to do computer security work. The district attorney's office said he was communicating in a way that was almost impossible to trace.

An Amber Alert was issued on March 12.

It was canceled on May 28 after she was found safe. Authorities are still looking for John.