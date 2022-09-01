Missing man in Garfield County found deceased about 1 mile from home at assisted living facility

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — A 69-year-old man who left an assisted living facility in Garfield County was found deceased about a mile away from the home.

On Tuesday at 7:23 p.m., the Garfield County Coroner’s Office received a report of a death investigation on private land about a mile east of Battlement Mesa in Garfield County. The decomposed remains of a man had been found in the area, the coroner's office reported.

The coroner's office and Garfield County Sheriff's Office determined that the remains were consistent with the description of a man who had gone missing on Aug. 13 around 2 p.m.

On Wednesday, the coroner's office confirmed the deceased man was Filmer Lopez, 69, of Battlement Mesa.

Lopez's body was found 1.25 miles from his residence at the Mesa Vista Assisted Living Home, located at 72 Sipprelle Drive.

An autopsy did not find any injuries that contributed to his death. His death was ruled as natural.

The sheriff's office and coroner's office suspected that Lopez, who had dementia, was likely disoriented and had some sort of medical issue when he died. Authorities said they believe he passed on Aug. 13 or 14.