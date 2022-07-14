Missing man found dead in Summit County identified

DENVER – A man found dead at a camp in the woods on the southeast side of Frisco last week was formally identified as a missing person not seen in early June.

The Summit County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Craig Standlee, who had last been seen on June 9 in Frisco, and whose family reported him missing on July 5, according to the sheriff's office.

Standlee was found dead on the afternoon of July 8 at a camp in the forest near County Commons, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. His body was found inside a tent along with medication, paperwork and other personal items.

The sheriff’s office said foul play was not suspected in Standlee’s death and that it was not releasing further information about the case on Thursday.

“On behalf of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, we extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Standlee’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said in a statement.