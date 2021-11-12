Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Missing Las Vegas teen may be in Colorado

items.[0].image.alt
Las Vegas Police Department
missing Alize Rose Hannigan.jpg
Posted at 10:01 AM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 12:01:26-05

The Las Vegas Police Department is searching for a missing teenager who may be in Colorado.

According to police in Las Vegas, Alize Rose Hannigan, 15, was last seen in the city on Nov. 7.

Police said they believe she has ties to Naturita, which is a small town in Montrose County.

Hannigan is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anybody who has information about her whereabouts is asked to email missing persons@lvmpd.com or call the police department at 702-828-3111 or 702-828-2907.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

Free Denver7+ schedule: 24/7 live Colorado news, weather