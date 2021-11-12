Missing Las Vegas teen may be in Colorado

The Las Vegas Police Department is searching for a missing teenager who may be in Colorado.

According to police in Las Vegas, Alize Rose Hannigan, 15, was last seen in the city on Nov. 7.

Police said they believe she has ties to Naturita, which is a small town in Montrose County.

Hannigan is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anybody who has information about her whereabouts is asked to email missing persons@lvmpd.com or call the police department at 702-828-3111 or 702-828-2907.