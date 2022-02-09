Missing Denver cat found 100 miles away nine months later

DENVER — Brian and Sarah Falk searched for nine months for their cat, Harold, after he missing during a family camping trip in Palisade in June.

"It was the last day of school, and we had planned kind of an epic RV road trip," said Sarah. "On the very first night, the cat actually jumped out of the RV."

The 10-day vacation quickly turned into a search for their cat. Days turned into weeks and weeks into months, but they could not find Harold, also known as Mr. Smooch.

"I think there were moments where we're like, 'What are we doing? Like the cat's not going to come back,' and moments where we were like, 'Well, let's just keep keep the faith,'" said Sarah. "We just tried to stay positive and just wait and see what happens."

Then, nine months later and 100 miles from where Harold jumped out, he turned up in Ridgeway.

"He's back home, and he's back to his regular routine and just super happy," said Brian. "It's something we'll definitely never forget."