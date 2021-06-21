Watch
Missing cyclist found dead in Snowmass Creek in Pitkin County

Posted at 11:12 AM, Jun 21, 2021
PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — A missing cyclist in Pitkin County was found dead in Snowmass Creek on Sunday, officials said.

Gregory Daniel Smith, 69, of Basalt, was reported as overdue on Saturday night, according to the Pitkin County Coroner's Office.

Rescue crews responded Saturday night and searched for Smith into Sunday morning. Mountain Rescue Aspen crews found Smith's body in the water in Snowmass Creek shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday.

He was located about 4/10 of a mile up Snowmass Creek Road from Highway 82, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.

Smith's cause and manner of death had not yet been determined.

