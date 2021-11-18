Watch
Missing, at-risk Tennessee woman last seen in Lakewood

Posted at 9:08 AM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 11:08:56-05

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A missing woman from Tennessee was last spotted in Lakewood, and police are now asking residents in the area to keep an eye out for the 21-year-old, who may be with an abusive man.

A person last heard from Kayln Frame on Nov. 11 via Facebook messenger and she was in Lakewood at the time, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

Frame is unhoused and does not have a permanent address. She does not have a phone, police said.

Authorities believe she may be with her boyfriend, Austin Henderson, 33. He has a reported history of domestic violence, police said.

Frame has a traumatic brain injury from a car crash and walks with a limp, police said.

Anybody with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lakewood Police Tip Line at 303-763-6800.

