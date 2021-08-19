Watch
Missing Arvada teen found safe

Posted at 5:40 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 19:40:36-04

DENVER — A 16-year-old with intellectual developmental disabilities has been found safe after her mother reported her missing nearly a week ago.

Veronica Fendley said her daughter, Rylynn Fendley, ran away from home Friday evening after the two got into an argument.

Police said she had last been seen on video taking an RTD bus to 17th Street and Larimer in downtown Denver and then exiting the bus around 8 p.m. on Aug. 13.

On Thursday, the Arvada Police Department said Rylynn Fendley was located at the Denver Public Library at 46th Avenue and Utica Street.

She is being medically checked as a precaution.

