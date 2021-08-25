Missing Alamosa woman found dead

DENVER — An Alamosa woman reported missing less than two weeks ago has been found dead, according to the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The family of Cheyenne Goins, 21, reported her missing on Aug. 12.

Goins’ remains were found in a clandestine grave on Aug. 21 at Colorado State highways 160 and 150, a remote area in Alamosa County.

The El Paso County Coroner ruled Goins’ death a homicide, but the sheriff’s office said it’s not releasing the manner of death because it’s considered a key component of the investigation.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Goins was in contact with multiple people the night she went missing, including Lucas Antonio Salas Jr., 33. Salas was considered to be a person of interest in Goins disappearance, but he was killed in a police shooting in Northglenn last week.

The sheriff’s office said investigators have not connected Salas to Goins.

No arrests have been made in the case.

