Missing 7-year-old last seen with non-custodial parent in Colorado near Utah border

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Missouri 7-year-old who was last seen in Colorado.

Piper Johnson was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Monday during a supervised visit with her mother, 35-year-old Valerie Baker, at the St. Charles County Library Boone's Trail Branch in Wentzville, Missouri, according to the St. Charles County Police Department. Baker took Piper, forced her into a car, then sped off, according to the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney.

Around 7 a.m. Tuesday, a license plate reader picked up Baker's vehicle in Colorado, west of Denver, nearing the Utah border.

Baker had no lawful custody of Piper at the time of the incident, according to the prosecuting attorney.

Piper is 3 feet 6 inches tall, 55 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing pink pants with swirls, a white shirt with a unicorn design and light up sneakers.

Baker is believed to still be driving a 2018 navy blue Toyota Corolla with Missouri plate CW8Z1G. The car is missing the front driver-side fender.

Baker has been charged with interference with custody and fourth degree assault. She is considered a fugitive from justice, according to the prosecuting attorney.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3000.