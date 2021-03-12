Menu

Missing 64-year-old man from Arapahoe County hasn’t been seen since Thursday night, sheriff’s office says

Posted at 11:23 AM, Mar 12, 2021
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. – A man from Arapahoe County hasn’t been seen since Thursday night, and the sheriff’s office is now asking for your help to find him.

Perry Stanford, 64, was reported missing on 6 p.m. Thursday in the area of East Smoky Hill Road and South Gunclub Road, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Officials say Stanford has dementia and needs care around the clock.

He was last seen wearing gold and black shoes and an orange jacket with a grey hood and blue pants.

He is 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 145 pounds, the sheriff’s office said.

If you see Stanford, you are asked to call the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at (303) 795-4711.

